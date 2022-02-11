Cover boys: The US Bobsled team stars in its own calendar

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The athletes of the U.S. men’s bobsled program needed to quickly raise $70,000. They came up with the idea of a calendar featuring 12 months of the U.S. men’s bobsledders in various provocative poses. A separate GoFundMe more than covered the money they needed for a second U.S. men’s bobsled this season. But they went ahead anyway, because they’ll always need money. Bobsled is an expensive sport and the U.S. team doesn’t receive any government funding. The project was done with USA Bobsled and Skeleton’s knowledge, but without any formal involvement from the national governing body.