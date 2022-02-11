Having survived abuse, ‘Garlic Girls’ curlers now seek joy

By KRISTEN GELINEAU

Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — South Korea’s famed women’s curling team has arrived at the Olympics in Beijing ready to do what they couldn’t four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games: have fun. The team known as the “Garlic Girls” for their hometown’s prolific garlic production won the silver medal in curling at Pyeongchang despite being considered the underdogs. But the women later accused two coaches and a curling executive of verbally and emotionally abusing them and withholding prize money. The abuse spoiled what should have been one of the happiest times in their lives. This time around, the team says they are avoiding the kind of pressure they felt in Pyeongchang and are focused on enjoying the experience.