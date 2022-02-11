OBJ’s journey west allowing him to ‘definitely feel free’

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 2,000-mile trip on short notice allowed him to escape all the negative energy. Injury concerns? Hurt feelings? Off-the-field angst? On-the-field disappointment? They’re long gone, left behind with all those No. 13 Cleveland Browns jerseys. Beckham sounds and looks like a different person in Los Angeles, where the Rams will face Cincinnati in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Fresh start? Maybe. Fresh perspective? No doubt. He says “you definitely feel free” and adds “I definitely feel a weight lifted off my shoulders, just less energy I’m carrying.”