Russians unhappy despite 2-0 start in hockey at Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Russians are unhappy with their play despite winning their first two games in shutouts in the men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Olympics. The defending champions and gold medal favorites have scored only twice against an opposing goaltender. Their most recent win was 2-0 against Denmark included an empty-netter. Coach Alexei Zhamnov is not happy with his team’s play offensive. He wants to see his forwards work harder to generate scoring chances. Goaltender Ivan Fedotov has only faced 49 shots total through two games and stopped them all.