After COVID ‘nightmare,’ Sanderson joins US at Olympics
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. hockey player Jake Sanderson is finally practicing with his teammates at the Olympics after being a late arrival to Beijing because of coronavirus protocol. The University of North Dakota defenseman tested positive for COVID-19 while at USA Hockey’s pre-Olympic camp in Los Angeles. Sanderson woke up each day to check his test results and was relieved when they finally turned negative. The 19-year-old from Whitefish, Montana, could play this weekend when the U.S. faces Canada and Germany. Sanderson should be able to have an impact when the knockout round begins next week.
