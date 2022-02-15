City ruthless in 5-0 win over Sporting in Champions League

LISBON (AP) — Manchester City was so good in the Champions League that even the fans of its opponents couldn’t help but applaud. City thrashed Sporting 5-0 in the first leg of the last 16. When Phil Foden side-footed home the third of City’s four first-half goals, it wasn’t just the vocal away fans showing their appreciation inside the Estádio José Alvalade. Some of the home supporters were also seen clapping in recognition of one of the most dominant performances ever seen at this stage of Europe’s top club competition. Bernardo Silva scored two of the goals. One was an outrageous half-volley that flew in off the underside of the crossbar. The second leg is in three weeks.