Five Mavericks score in double figures, snap Miami’s streak

MIAMI (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Miami Heat 107-99. Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber each finished with 19 points and Dorian Finney Smith had 14 points for the Mavericks, who have won 17 of 23 since Jan. 1. Recently acquired Davis Bertans had 12 points for Dallas in his debut. Miami’s Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 29 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 21 for the Heat, which is now tied for the East lead with Chicago. Miami’s five-game winning streak ended.