It’s a yes! Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens on V-day

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a yes from Simone Biles to fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens. The two posted photos of the Houston Texans safety popping the question on Valentine’s Day in a gazebo. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast and the 26-year-old football player have been dating for nearly two years. He took a knee in a set of photos Biles posted on Instagram and Twitter. In a closeup, she lent a look at her substantial oval diamond ring as the couple held hands. Owens commented on Instagram with a heart emoji: “Ready for forever with you.”