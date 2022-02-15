Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:26 PM

Pepe suspended for role in brawl at end of Portuguese game

KTVZ

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto defender Pepe has been suspended for two matches after being accused of kicking an official from another team during a brawl in the Portuguese league last week. The veteran Portugal international was red carded for allegedly kicking a Sporting Lisbon club director during the altercation at the end of the 2-2 draw between the teams on Friday. Sporting midfielder Bruno Tabata also was suspended two matches after being accused of pushing a Porto club official during the brawl. The suspensions for both players could be extended to up to two years after their cases are fully analyzed.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content