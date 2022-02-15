Prim scores 32 to lead Missouri St. past Indiana St. 79-70

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gaige Prim had a season-high 32 points plus 11 rebounds as Missouri State got past Indiana State 79-70. Prim made 18 of 21 foul shots. Jaylen Minnett tied a season high with 22 points for Missouri State (20-8, 11-4). Lu’Cye Patterson added 10 points. Isiaih Mosley had seven rebounds. Cooper Neese had 23 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (11-15, 4-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Kailex Stephens added 14 points. Cameron Henry had 12 points and seven rebounds.