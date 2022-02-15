Ronaldo scores, Man U beats Brighton 2-0 and into EPL top 4

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — This time, Manchester United held on to its lead. Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought by lashing in a 51st-minute winner to set United on its way to a 2-0 win over Brighton that moved the team into fourth place in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes added a late second. United had failed to win any of its last three games despite taking the lead each time. That happened in the league against Burnley and Southampton and also in getting eliminated from the FA Cup by second-tier Middlesbrough. Helping United’s cause against Brighton at Old Trafford was visiting defender Lewis Dunk getting sent off three minutes after Ronaldo’s goal.