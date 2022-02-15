Seattle Kraken debuting all-Black TV broadcast crew vs. Jets
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken say they will make NHL history during Thursday night’s game against Winnipeg when play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh and analyst JT Brown team up to form the first all-Black television broadcast crew to call an NHL game. Fitzhugh and Brown will appear on ROOT Sports Northwest. Fitzhugh is Seattle’s radio play-by-play announcer but will be moving over to the television side for one night while regular TV announcer John Forslund works the national broadcasts for Vegas and Colorado on TNT.
