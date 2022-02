INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Football has named retired U.S. Army Gen. Peter Chiarelli as its new chairman of the board. He becomes the fourth chairman in the organization’s 20-year history and replaces another former military leader — Gen. Ray Odierno, who held the position for five years starting in 2017. Chiarelli previously served as the Army’s vice chief of staff from 2008-12 and served in the U.S. military for 40 years.