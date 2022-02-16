Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season. The announcement of a new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed to fill the head coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings. Financial terms of Harbaugh’s new deal were not released. Harbaugh agreed to large pay cut last year after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. Harbaugh and Michigan bounced back in 2021, winning the Big Ten and going to the College Football Playoff for the first time.