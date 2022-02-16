Obanor paces No. 11 Texas Tech for sweep of No. 7 Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half and finished with 13 rebounds as 11th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 7 Baylor 83-73. The 20-6 Red Raiders completed a regular-season series sweep of the reigning national champion Bears. Obanor had missed 11 consecutive 3-pointers over 2 1/2 games before making back-to-back shots from beyond the arc. That capped a 14-3 run to start the second half and put the Red Raiders ahead to stay. Bryson Williams added 17 points for Tech, which is 16-0 at home this season. James Akinjo had 18 points and seven assists for 21-5 Baylor.