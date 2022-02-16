Raptors’ Trent hits 30 points again in 103-91 win vs. Wolves

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Toronto Raptors were without All-Star Fred VanVleet but beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-91. Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points in his home state, and Pascal Siakam added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The Raptors have won nine of their last 11 games. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels pitched in 18 points and seven rebounds.