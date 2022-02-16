Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:20 PM

Singer Aguilera joins Angel City FC investor group

KTVZ

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer Christina Aguilera, actor Gabrielle Union and designer Rachel Zoe are included in a new group of investors in National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Angel City. The investors in the team’s latest funding round were announced Wednesday, ahead of Angel City’s first season. They join an already large and star-studded group of investors that includes Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, tennis great Serena Williams and soccer player Mia Hamm. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content