Villeneuve adds Daytona 500 start to storied racing career

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jacques Villeneuve has qualified for the Daytona 500. The former Formula One champion and Indianapolis 500 winner earned a spot in “The Great American Race” in Wednesday night’s time trials at Daytona International Speedway. Only the front row was technically eligible to lock into Sunday’s starting grid. Those spots went to pole-sitter Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports. But two spots were also guaranteed in time trials to the fastest of the cars not already guaranteed a starting spot. The 50-year-old Villeneuve was fastest of the six cars competing for the open slots. He’s driving for a European team trying to expand into the Cup Series.