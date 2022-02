NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 24 points and 11 rebounds to power Cal State Fullerton past Cal State Northridge 81-73. Jalen Harris had 16 points for the Titans (16-8, 10-3 Big West Conference). Atin Wright tied a career high with 28 points for the Matadors (7-18, 3-11).