FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Chad Baker had a season-high 20 points as San Diego State cruised past Fresno State 61-44. Keshad Johnson had 13 points for the Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 Mountain West Conference), who have won five straight. Fresno State totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team. Isaiah Hill had 15 points for the Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7), who have lost four in a row.