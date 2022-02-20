BEIJING SNAPSHOT: As Olympics ebb, smartphone synchronicity

By TED ANTHONY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — As part of the closing ceremony for the most locked-down and sequestered Olympics in human history, a carefully curated crowd watched as the famed Bird’s Nest stadium as a warm and humanistic show unfolded. The show was directed by famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou. It burst with color and music and energy and even joy but felt disconnected from a COVID-compartmentalized Winter Games. As the flame was about to be extinguished, the crowd took out their phones and waved them as they swayed to music.