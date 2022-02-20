Djokovic says he’s at his ‘peak’ returning to tour in Dubai

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic says that despite weeks away from competition and emotional distress over his recent detention and deportation, he feels he’s at his “peak” as he returns to tour. The world’s top male tennis player sounded an upbeat note in a press conference Sunday before the start of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship, Djokovic’s first tournament since being ejected from Australia and missing the year’s first Grand Slam event over his vaccination status. Djokovic’s presence brings an unusual amount of scrutiny to the annual tournament near Dubai International Airport. The saga of Djokovic’s canceled travel visa and unplayed Australia Open has drawn intense interest around the world.