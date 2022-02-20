Green becomes first female winner of mixed-gender tournament

BAROOGA, Australia (AP) — Hannah Green of Australia is the first woman to win a mixed-gender tournament on a main golf tour. The former Women’s PGA champion shot a 66 for a four-shot victory in the TPS Murray River on the PGA Tour of Australasia. It’s part of an innovative series in Australia where men and women compete each other for the same prize money. They play from different tees. The tournament did not list the difference in yardage. Green won about $25,000 for her victory. Green chipped in for eagle on the 10th hole to take charge and had little stress coming in.