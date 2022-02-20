No. 3 Louisville cruises past No. 23 Virginia Tech 70-56

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points to lead No. 3 Louisville to a 70-56 victory over No. 23 Virginia Tech on Sunday. Coming off a one-point loss Thursday at No. 22 North Carolina, the Cardinals (23-3, 14-2) dominated from the start. They led 13-4 less than five minutes into the contest and never trailed against the Hokies (20-7, 12-4). Van Lith, a sophomore guard, made 8-of-17 shots and committed just one turnover. Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 21 points and 13 rebounds.