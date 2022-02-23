Portland’s Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers say center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team says the condition had been bothering Nurkic since September. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. The Blazers have won four straight heading into Thursday night’s game at home against the Golden State Warriors.