OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq recorded 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead Utah Valley to a 67-52 win over Seattle. Justin Harmon added 17 points and six assists for the Wolverines (18-9, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference). Darrion Trammell had 11 points to pace the Redhawks (21-8, 12-4).