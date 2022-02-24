Grambling hires former Baylor coach Briles as top assistant

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Grambling State confirms that football coach Hue Jackson has hired disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles as new offensive coordinator. Briles has not worked in college football since 2016 when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations. Briles coached at Baylor from 2008-15 when the Bears went 65-37. Baylor had four 10-win seasons in a five-year span from 2011-15, after only winning 10 games once before that. At Grambling Briles takes over for Ted White, who left to join the NFL’s Houston Texans.