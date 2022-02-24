Macario poised for breakout in second year with US

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Catarina Macario is looking to make more of an impact in her second year with the U.S. national soccer team and she’s off to a fine start. Macario started all three games of the team’s SheBelieves Cup tournament at center forward and scored a pair of goals in the final match against Iceland for the tournament title. She was also named the SheBelieves MVP. The former Stanford star has five goals in 15 matches for the United States, which is set to begin World Cup qualifying this summer.