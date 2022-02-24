New No 1 Medvedev advances to Mexico tournament semifinals

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — A few hours after clinching top spot in the ATP rankings, Daniil Medvedev eased into the Mexican Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka. Medvedev became No. 1 in the rankings earlier in the day after Novak Djokovic lost to Jiri Vesely at Dubai. Medvedev will face either Rafael Nadal or Tommy Paul in the semis. Medvedev lost to Nadal in the Australian Open final in an epic five-set match when the Spaniard rallied after losing the first two sets to win a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.