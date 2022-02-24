No. 25 Georgia women escape Arkansas with 63-62 victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Reigan Richardson came off the bench to score 10 of her 15 points in the second half, Jenna Staiti had a pivotal three-point play and No. 25 Georgia held off Arkansas 63-62. Sarah Ashlee Barker hit a jumper to put Georgia (19-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference) up 60-53 with 4:13 left to play. Makayla Daniels scored seven straight points for Arkansas (16-12, 6-9), capped by a 3-pointer, that knotted the score at 60 with 1:49 remaining. Samara Spencer hit two free throws to give the Razorbacks a two-point lead with 27 seconds left, but Staiti answered with a three-point play and the Bulldogs led 63-62 with 21 seconds remaining and stayed in front.