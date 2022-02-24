Penske wants Indy 500 win to follow Daytona 500 victory

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske picked up a third Daytona 500 win last weekend on his 85th birthday. Now the team owner has shifted to St. Petersburg and the IndyCar season opener scheduled for Sunday. It’s the kickoff to Penske’s third season as head of both IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he’s eyeing continued growth as his big picture goal. But personally, Penske is looking at his three IndyCar drivers to win him a 19th Indy 500 this May to give him a pair of motorsports’ biggest trophies in the same calendar year.