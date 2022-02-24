Preds retiring Pekka Rinne’s jersey months after retirement

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pekka Rinne led the Nashville Predators to their lone Stanley Cup Final in 2017. Now he adding another first to his long list of accomplishments. The longtime goaltender becomes the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization when the Predators raise Rinne’s No. 35 to the rafters before their game against Dallas. Rinne says it’s a huge honor and he feels very fortunate. The Predators waited only a few months after Rinne retired before announcing plans to retire his jersey.