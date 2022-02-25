F1 won’t race in Russia this year after Ukraine invasion

LONDON (AP) — Formula One says it is “impossible” to hold a race in Russia later this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. F1 had scheduled a race in Sochi on Sept. 25. F1, governing body FIA and the teams agreed not to race there. F1 says in a statement Friday that “it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.” Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.