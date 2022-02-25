Paris replaces St. Petersburg as Champions League final host

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Russia has been stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The men’s final will still be held on May 28 but now at the 80,000-seat Stade de France after the decision by UEFA’s executive committee. The meeting also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams in UEFA competitions will have to play at neutral venues until further notice. The Stade de France last hosted the Champions League final 16 years ago, when Barcelona beat Arsenal in the 2006 final.