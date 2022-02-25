Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with sprained toe

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role because All-Star guard Darius Garland needs more rest with a bone bruise in his back.