Virginia Tech at Miami, end to women’s race top ACC slate

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Virginia Tech’s visit to Miami headlines the weekend schedule in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hurricanes are closing in on a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament and the double-round bye that goes with it. The schedule also includes North Carolina following a rivalry game at North Carolina State, with a quick turnaround against Syracuse. The schedule also includes the final week of the women’s regular-season race. No. 3 North Carolina State and No. 4 Louisville have clinched the top two seeds for the ACC Tournament, but other top-four seeds are up for grabs.