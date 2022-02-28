Flagler, Akinjo lead No. 3 Baylor past No. 21 Texas 68-61

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas 68-61, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men’s game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center. Flagler scored 16 in the second half and made four 3-pointers after halftime, while Akinjo provided the scoring punch late for the Bears. Baylor also got 13 points from Kendall Brown and 12 from Flo Thamba. Baylor held Texas scoreless for nearly five minutes in a key stretch late. Christian Bishop and Marcus Carr each scored 13 points to lead Texas.