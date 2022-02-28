NYCFC signs 14-year-old Maximo Carrizo to homegrown contract

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City FC has signed 14-year-old midfielder Maximo Carrizo to a homegrown contract that makes him the youngest first-team signing in MLS history. Carrizo signed his deal on the same day he celebrated his 14th birthday. The contract runs through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. He’s the 10th homegrown signing in NYCFC history. Carrizo joined the NYCFC academy in 2018 as an under-12 player and was invited to take part in the first-team training camp during this preseason. Axel Kei of Real Salt Lake had previously been the youngest first-team signing in league history at 14 years and 15 days. Kei signed with RSL in January.