Russia player doesn’t celebrate after scoring for Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Russia international Aleksei Miranchuk held his head down and didn’t celebrate after scoring the final goal in Atalanta’s 4-0 win over Sampdoria in Serie A. Miranchuk’s goal came hours after Russia’s national team was suspended from qualifying matches for the World Cup as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports for its invasion of Ukraine. Miranchuk’s goal would have been worthy of quite a celebration in other circumstances because it was extraordinary. He dribbled by four defenders before scoring from the edge of the area. Miranchuk held his hands up to signify he wouldn’t celebrate after scoring then was quickly surrounded by teammates.