Texas transfer Thompson opens spring as Nebraska’s No. 1 QB

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Casey Thompson has opened Nebraska’s spring practice as its No. 1 quarterback. Thompson transferred to Nebraska after starting 10 games and passing for 24 touchdowns for Texas last season. New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple says Thompson is the clear choice at quarterback but that nothing is set in stone. Among the Cornhuskers’ priorities is sorting out the quarterback situation following Adrian Martinez’s transfer to Kansas State. Thompson and Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy are competing with returnees Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg.