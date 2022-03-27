Full circle: Villanova leaders got Final Four taste in 2018

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie have gone full circle with Villanova into another NCAA Final Four. They are now the fifth-year seniors leading the Wildcats. Four years ago, they were true freshmen on the floor for the final seconds of the championship game victory with a Villanova title team that had five NBA-bound players. Villanova now is in its third Final Four over six NCAA tourneys. Samuels was the South Region MVP and third-team AP All-America point guard Gillespie made a clutch shot late in the South Region final for the 30-7 Wildcats. They play Kansas in the first national semifinal Saturday.