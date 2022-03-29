Blank says Falcons’ talks with Watson were only preliminary

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the team had only preliminary interest in dealing for Deshaun Watson before the quarterback accepted a trade to Cleveland. Blank says more investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with the Houston Texans would have been necessary before Atlanta’s interest could have become more serious. The Falcons were seen as a final contender for Watson before his trade to the Browns on March 18. Blank says the team “felt an obligation” to make one phone call to Watson’s representatives that lasted one hour, 15 minutes.