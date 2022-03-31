Utah snaps five-game skid with 122-109 win over Lakers

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 17 rebounds as the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 122-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points, Mike Conley added 18 and Bojan Bogdanovic 11 of the Jazz. Russell Westbrook scored 24 points and Dwight Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James (ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (foot sprain).