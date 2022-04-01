Bruno Fernandes signs contract extension with Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes has signed a contract extension to stay at Manchester United through at least the 2025-26 season. The Premier League club announced the extension on Friday. The new deal adds only one season to the long-term contract Fernandes signed when he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 but includes an option for an additional year. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 27-year-old Portugal midfielder has tallied 49 goals and 39 assists in 117 games with United. He is seen as a key part of the club’s future as it looks to hire a permanent manager this summer.