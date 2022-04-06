Young’s 30 points help Hawks pull away from Wizards, 118-103

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 16 of his 30 points in the third period to help Atlanta stretch its lead, and the Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 118-103. Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 26 points and 18 rebounds. The Hawks remain ninth in the Eastern Conference, thanks to Brooklyn’s tiebreaker edge for eighth. Atlanta is bound for the play-in tournament with two games remaining in the regular season. Danilo Gallinari had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Young had 11 assists. Atlanta led 76-70 with about six minutes remaining in the third quarter. Young scored 16 of Atlanta’s final 18 points in the period.