RB Bilal Powell signs 1-day deal to retire as member of Jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Running back Bilal Powell has signed a one-day contract with the New York Jets to retire as a member of the only NFL franchise he played for. The 33-year-old Powell was a fourth-round draft pick out of Louisville in 2011 and ranks eighth in Jets history with 3,675 yards rushing. His last season was 2019 when he came back a year after suffering a career-threatening neck injury. Powell was out of the NFL the past two seasons. He had 15 rushing touchdowns and caught 211 passes for 1,600 yards and five scores in 109 games over nine seasons.