From center to fast wideout, Broncos add depth for QB Wilson

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos selected three players on offense in the NFL draft for Russell Wilson and six more on defense. Among the picks on the last day was University of Washington center Luke Wattenberg. Being in Seattle, he watched Wilson shine for the Seahawks. He soon could be snapping to Wilson and called it “pretty insane.” Then there’s Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen. The sixth-round pick happens to be a lifelong Badgers fans. One of his fondest memories was watching Wilson lead Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl. Now, he’s joining Wilson.