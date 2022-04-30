Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Jaguars address D in NFL draft, get little help for Lawrence

By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence doesn’t appear to have a true No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville. Maybe it’s Christian Kirk. Maybe it’s Marvin Jones. More likely it’s someone still in college. The Jaguars ended up doing little, if anything, to upgrade Lawrence’s receiving corps in the NFL draft. No receivers. No tight ends. Not even a third-down back. General manager Trent Baalke and new head coach Doug Pederson used five of their seven picks on the defensive side of the ball. Landing premier help for Lawrence will probably have to wait.

