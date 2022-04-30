Josh Allen’s presence felt during Bills draft weekend

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s influence was felt across Buffalo during the NFL’s three-day draft. The quarterback generated attention while holding court in a private suite alongside Bills first-round pick Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam at the NHL Buffalo Sabres’ season finale Friday. His presence was also felt some 20 minutes away in Buffalo’s draft room where general manager Brandon Beane easily dismissed all the quarterback prospects falling in the draft order. With the quarterback position secured for the long term, Beane was able to address his team’s most immediate need in selecting Elam while spending the rest of his seven selections addressing positional depth needs.