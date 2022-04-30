Kyler Murray seems happy, so Cards are too after NFL draft

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals did a good job of filling perceived needs during this year’s NFL draft. They added a talented young receiver in a first-round trade, a pass-catching tight end in the second round and a pair of intriguing edge rushers in the third round. They also appear to have a happy quarterback. The contract drama between Arizona’s front office and star quarterback Kyler Murray has eased significantly over the past week. Arizona continued to build around Murray by adding receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in a draft-day trade, acquiring the 1,000-yard pass catcher from the Ravens in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick.